Maharashtra weather update: Wardha hits 43°C, Washim reaches 41.6°C

On Thursday, Maharashtra witnessed contrasting temperature conditions, as Wardha recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, while Buldhana registered the lowest minimum temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that multiple cities in Maharashtra witnessed temperatures surpassing 40 degrees.

As per IMD data, Akola reached a peak temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Amravati recorded the same temperature. Buldhana experienced a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees, Bramhapuri 41.2 degrees, Chandrapur 42.4 degrees, Gadchiroli 42 degrees, Gondia 41.2 degrees, and Nagpur reached a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Wardha experienced a peak temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, while Washim recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in these cities over the next two days, with temperatures ranging between 42 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.