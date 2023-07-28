Maharashtra: Yellow alert for next 4 days in several districts of Vidarbha

Over the next four days, areas in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rains, and residents of numerous villages have been warned about the danger of floods due to water release from nearby dams.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued yellow alert for the next four days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.

It has also issued orange alert for Chandrapur, Gadchiolri and Yavatmal for Friday, officials added. Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall in various districts of Vidarbha, an official said.

Incessant rain in Chandrapur district has forced the administration to open three gates of Irai Dam during the day, he said. Arwat village and some areas near Wardha river were flooded due to this water discharge, prompting the disaster management team in Chandrapur to launch operations that resulted in rescue of 38 persons, he said.

In Buldhana, two gates (number one and six) of Hanuman Sagar Dam were opened partially, which resulted in the level of Vaan river rising, the official said.