Maharashtra’s 47 Lakh Hectares of Farmland Damaged by September Rains; Farmers to Receive Aid Before Diwali

Heavy rainfall across Maharashtra in September has caused extensive damage to agricultural land, affecting nearly 47 lakh hectares of crops. The state government has begun conducting panchanamas (official assessments) to determine the losses, though progress remains slow. So far, only five districts have completed surveys covering around six lakh hectares, leaving over 41 lakh hectares pending. Officials estimate that the assessment process will continue until Diwali. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has assured that despite delays in compiling reports, the government is committed to ensuring that affected farmers receive financial assistance before the festival.

During the kharif season from June to August, 25.68 lakh hectares of farmland were already impacted by floods, and September’s torrential downpours further damaged an additional 47.03 lakh hectares. This brings the total affected area to a staggering 72.71 lakh hectares. The Maharashtra government had earlier sanctioned ₹2,542 crore for losses incurred between February and August, with disbursement currently underway. Bharane noted that the unusually prolonged rainfall caused severe waterlogging in fields, slowing assessment work. Once completed, the Revenue Department will issue a new government resolution outlining the compensation structure based on the verified reports.

As of now, reports from only Satara, Kolhapur, Hingoli, Buldhana, and Wardha districts have been submitted to the Agriculture Department. Collectively, these regions have recorded crop damage over 5.98 lakh hectares, affecting 7.11 lakh farmers. According to the department’s estimates, financial assistance amounting to ₹542.65 crore will be distributed among these farmers. However, reports from 29 other rain-hit districts are still awaited. Officials say it may take another ten days to complete the pending surveys. Once all data is compiled and verified, the state will release funds directly into farmers’ bank accounts, ensuring timely support before Diwali.