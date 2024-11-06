Maharashtra's Winter Weather Update: Rising Chill and Temperatures Expected to Drop

Chill of winter is gradually beginning to be felt in the state. The cold is increasing, and to protect themselves from it, people have started lighting bonfires. During the day, the weather is warm, but at night, the cold is becoming more noticeable. There is a possibility of further cold weather in the coming days. Currently, northern Maharashtra is experiencing a rise in cold temperatures. Jalgaon district has recorded the lowest temperature, which is even lower than Mahabaleshwar.

On Tuesday, Jalgaon recorded a minimum temperature of 16.1°C, while Nashik recorded a minimum of 16.7°C. According to the IMD, the cold is increasing in some districts of Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and West Maharashtra. In Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the suburbs, there is a noticeable chill in the early morning, and the cold is intensifying at night. However, the temperature during the day has been rising.

Also Read: Mumbai Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Maha Vikas Aghadi Public Meeting at BKC on November 6; Check Road Closures and Alternate Routes

In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, the temperature has increased. Mumbai is experiencing dry and hot weather, which has contributed to the rise in temperature. Mumbai residents are waiting for the arrival of the "pink winter." However, they will have to wait for a few more days. In the coming days, the weather in Vidarbha and Marathwada is expected to remain dry. Gradually, temperatures will decrease, and the cold is expected to increase. In many rural areas of the state, the cold has intensified.

Currently, Jalgaon and Nashik districts are experiencing the lowest temperatures in the state. Jalgaon has recorded 16.1°C, and Nashik has recorded 16.7°C. The IMD has forecast that the cold will increase across the state in the coming days. Pune residents are also waiting for the onset of the cold weather. Although it is not as cold yet, there is a possibility of the cold increasing next month. Currently, the weather in Pune is dry, with clear skies. Morning fog is common, and temperatures rise significantly during the day. Pune's maximum temperature has been recorded at 31.7°C, and the minimum temperature is 17.1°C.

Advice for Farmers