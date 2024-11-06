Mumbai Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Maha Vikas Aghadi Public Meeting at BKC on November 6; Check Road Closures and Alternate Routes

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 6, 2024): The Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced a public meeting on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E), which is expected to draw a large crowd of activists, leaders, and followers from across Maharashtra.

To manage the anticipated crowd and ensure the safety of VIPs, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory to redirect vehicles around the venue.

In view of political meeting at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra( E) on 6th November 2024, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 15.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs on 6th November 2024.#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/iHcMtPnStn — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) November 5, 2024

The following road closures and alternate routes will be in effect on November 6, from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM:

Traffic Closures and Alternate Routes:

Alternate Route:- Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction will take right turn for SEBI Junction - right turn from One Bkc Junction - Left turn from Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club - American Consulate junction - left turn at Tata Communication and shall proceed from MTNL junction towards Kurla.

Alternate Route:- Vehicular traffic from Bharat Nagar Junction - take right turn for SEBI Junction -take right turn from One Bkc Junction - take Left turn from Canara Bank Junction towards MCA Club - American Consulate junction - Tata Communication left turn - from MTNL junction - Razzak Junction - Mumbai University - Hans Bhugra Junction left turn - proceed through western express highway - Kherwadi Govt. Colony - and shall proceed to Kherwadi Bandra east Mumbai.

Alternate Route: - Left turn from Gurunanak Hospital – Mumbai Bank – Income Tax Junction – NSE Junction – right turn at Bharat Nagar Junction – SEBI Junction – ONE BKC and shall proceed from connector junction to Kurla & Chunabhatti.

Alternate Route:- U turn at Platina Junction – MTNL Junction – right turn at Tata Communication – American Consulate Junction – MCA Club – Canara Bank Junction – NSE Junction – towards western express highway through Family Court Junction and proceed to Dharavi & Worli Sea Link.

Alternate Route:- CST road – MTNL Junction – right turn at Tata Communication – American Consulate Junction – MCA Club – Canara Bank Junction – left turn at NSC junction – Western Express Highway – Kalanagar Junction – Bhaskar Court Junction and proceed through Kherwadi Junction.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternate routes to avoid delays during the public meeting.