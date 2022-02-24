Mahavikas Aghadi leaders protest against Centre, ED over Nawab Malik arrest



Nawab Malik was arrested yesterday by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. ED had summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.The ED produced Malik before a special court. The court then remanded Nawab Malik in ED custody till March 3.

Leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi have united to protest against ED action. The Mahavikas Aghadi leaders have said that Nawab Malik will not resign. They will protest against ED's action in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of Mantralaya. Ministers and activists will be present at the agitation.

Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Dilip Walse Patil, Sachin Sawant, Vijay Wadettiwar, Chagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule and many others were seen participating in the protest against Enforcement Directorate and Central government on Thursday.

The MVA government consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. NCP leader Bhujbal said that the Maharashtra government will not take the resignation of Nawab Malik. "After a meeting with the CM, all three parties agreed on this," he added.