Mahayuti Meeting: Fadnavis Calls for Unity, Aims for 200 Seats in Assembly Polls

Following the Lok Sabha elections, political parties have begun preparing for the upcoming Assembly (Vidhansabha) elections. The final session of the state legislature before the elections recently concluded. Today, a meeting of Mahayuti officials was held at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai. Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged all Mahayuti officials to work together. "We must walk together, step by step," he said, advising the spokespersons of the three parties within the Mahayuti alliance to cooperate closely.

Criticising the Mahavikas Aghadi leaders, Fadnavis stated, "We must not get trapped in the fake narratives they spread." He expressed confidence in winning 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and shared details about the government's decisions.

"We have the potential and strength to win 200 seats if we secure 25 lakh more votes than we did in the Lok Sabha elections. The Mahayuti is now fully geared up. We realised that they were lying daily, but we were complacent. Our battle was against the false narratives of the opposition, who won by repeatedly lying. Truth endures, while lies are short-lived. You can win one election with lies, but not consistently," Fadnavis remarked, targeting Mahavikas Aghadi leaders.

He also criticised the opposition's strategy, saying, "Their people are taking forms and standing in line everywhere." Highlighting a government scheme, he mentioned that there are no conditions attached now, and even those without ration cards will benefit. Fadnavis urged women to carefully enter their bank account numbers while applying to ensure they receive the benefits.

"We have made several good decisions for women. We provided concessions for women in ST buses, free gas under the Chief Minister's Annapurna Scheme, and free higher education for girls in the state. This includes all girls pursuing degree and diploma education, regardless of caste or religion. We have also introduced the 'Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree' scheme, providing Rs 1 lakh to girls until they turn 18," Fadnavis added.

For farmers, the government has launched various schemes, including crop insurance for just one rupee. Maharashtra leads the nation in crop insurance. Other initiatives include electricity bill waivers and solar pumps for those who request them. The government has also decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers, showing its support for farmers.

Fadnavis also highlighted the government's significant work in irrigation, stating, "The previous generation witnessed drought, but the next generation will not. Maharashtra will become drought-free."

Addressing internal conflicts within the Mahayuti, Fadnavis said, "We see disagreements among ourselves, with our spokespersons speaking against each other. Anyone who feels the urge to speak should first consult their leaders. If their leaders approve, they may proceed," indirectly referring to Amol Mitkari. He concluded by reciting a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.