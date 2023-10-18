Mahayuti to focus on winning 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, says Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, declared on Wednesday that members of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) will now focus on winning 45 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections due next year. Mahayuti comprises the ruling BJP, Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for reaching out to socialist parties, Shinde told reporters here that the move to join hands with socialist leaders amounts to adulteration of the Hindutva ideology.

Thackeray, while addressing leaders of 21 socialist parties in the state on Sunday, claimed differences with them were mainly ideological which can be settled for the cause of democracy. The Sena (UBT) leader had also said many of them may be Muslims but they are nationalists who want to protect the country's democracy.

Asked about the issue of disqualification petitions filed against him and other Shiv Sena MLAs, Shinde said, In a democracy, the majority has importance and in the state assembly 50 MLAs are with us, we are the real Shiv Sena and this has been confirmed by the Election Commission. We have faith in the judiciary and court and whatever decision is to happen will happen on merit and democracy.

The CM said, The Mahayuti constituents will now concentrate on ensuring to get 45 MPs elected from the state. Shinde also said the Dussehra rally of Azad Shiv Sainiks will be held at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai next week and expressed confidence that it will be a success. The reason for calling it the "Azad Shiv Sena" is because of the work done by our activities of freeing the Shiv Sena, and its bow and arrow symbol. The EC has officially given us the Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol, he said.

This Hindutva is not adulterated. Our thoughts are of Balasaheb's Hindutva and hence this Dussehra rally will give the message of Balasaheb thoughts, he said. Our government has become stronger and more than 200 MLAs are with us. The government is working with full zeal, he said.