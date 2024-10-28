Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus: Maharashtra Govt to Transfer Rs 5,500 to Women Beneficiaries

Under the "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana," launched by the Maharashtra government last year, eligible women receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month. Recently, the state government made a significant announcement regarding this scheme. This Diwali, the government will provide a bonus alongside the regular scheme instalment, and the amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiary women.

The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is an initiative by the Maharashtra state government aimed at supporting economically weaker women by providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. A budget of approximately Rs 46,000 crore has been allocated for this scheme, which is expected to benefit millions of women across the state.

According to several media reports, the Maharashtra government has decided to offer a festive bonus to the scheme's beneficiaries in a special Diwali announcement. With Diwali approaching and the next instalment also due for release, the government has decided to add a Diwali bonus to the scheduled amount, providing a small festive gift to the women of the state. This October, all eligible women will receive a total benefit exceeding Rs 1,500, enabling them to celebrate Diwali more joyfully.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Maharashtra government will transfer a total of Rs 5,500 to each beneficiary woman under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. This includes Rs 3,000 for the October and November instalments and an additional Rs 2,500 as the Diwali bonus.

The Diwali bonus will be given along with the regular scheme instalment in October, right before the festival. Beneficiary women are expected to receive both amounts together around Diwali. The funds will be directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Additionally, women who have not yet registered for the scheme are encouraged to complete their registration before the application deadline to benefit from this assistance.