Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: New Applications Halted as MCC Comes Into Force; Further Enrolment on These Dates

According to data shared by the state government, 7,16,905 eligible applicants have applied for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, under which women aged between 21 and 65 will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. Out of these, 6,99,716 applications have been approved. However, 75,211 women have not yet received their money, as their Aadhaar has not been linked to their bank accounts or PAN cards.

Additionally, 10,330 applications are still under verification. The entire process has come to a halt after the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly elections was announced on Tuesday afternoon (October 15). Therefore, new eligible women applicants are only able to apply after November 23 after the election results.

The process for submitting new applications has now been halted till November 23, 2024. The Secretary of the Child Welfare Department provided instructions during a meeting led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday (October 16).

Also Read | Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Last Date Today: Online and Offline Applications for Scheme to Close on October 15.

In the first phase, 3,98,341 women applied for the Ladki Bahin Yojana via the Nari Shakti app. Later, an additional 3,01,042 women registered for the scheme through the Anganwadi Sevaks portal. So far, a total of 7,16,905 women have applied for the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Out of these, 6,99,716 applications have been approved, while 4,363 applications have been rejected. Meanwhile, 10,330 applications are still under verification.

Additionally, subsidies for 75,211 women in the state have been withheld as their Aadhaar cards are not linked to their bank accounts. Once this issue is resolved, the subsidies will be credited. However, no new applications or verifications can proceed until the election process concludes, causing a temporary pause in the Chief Minister's Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.