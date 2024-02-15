Major Drug Bust in Pune: BBA Graduate Among Three Arrested in Smuggling Operation

The Anti Narcotics Squad Unit I of Pune Police Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals in connection with a drug smuggling operation in the Katraj area of Pune. The arrested suspects are identified as Hariom Sanjay Singh (21 years old, from Mohadi, Dhule), Karan Yuvraj Bagul (23 years old, from Padmavati Colony, Shirpur, Dhule), and Vasant Subhash Kshirsagar (residing in Ambegaon Budruk).

During the operation, law enforcement seized a total of 27.325 kilograms of marijuana from the accused. Hariom Sanjay Singh, an electrician by profession, has a criminal record with a case under the Arms Act, while Karan Yuvraj Bagul, a civil engineer, has a case registered under sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police received information about two individuals carrying drugs near Bharti Vidyapeeth in Katraj, leading to the deployment of a police team to apprehend the suspects. Subsequent investigations revealed that the drugs were intended for delivery to Vasant Kshirsagar in Ambegaon Budruk. Kshirsagar, a BBA graduate, was arrested from his residence, where the police also recovered additional marijuana, mobile phones, and an electronic weighing scale. In total, the police recovered marijuana valued at Rs. 6,32,500 from the arrested individuals. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.