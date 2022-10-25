Major fire break out in Sakinaka, no casualties reported

A massive fire has broken out at a plastic godown in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. Eight fire tenders are trying to douse the fire. After getting the information about the fire around 6:30 in the morning, the fire brigade has been trying to douse the fire for the last one and a half hours. No casualties have been reported as of now.

Meanwhile, several fire incidents, including five from Thane, were reported in Maharashtra due to the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali yesterday, said officials as quoted by the news agency ANI. In Thane, a total of five incidents of fire were reported at different locations due to the bursting of firecrackers, according to Thane Municipal Corporation. However, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents, ANI reported.