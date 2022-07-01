"Making me CM is masterstroke of Fadnavis" says Eknath Shinde after swore-in ceremony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said he became CM because of the masterstroke by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. “People thought that the BJP was desperate for power" he said. "But truly, this is a masterstroke by Devendra ji. To hand over power to another person despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart. “With his decision, people of the state and the country got to see a new example of this large heartedness,” Shinde said.

The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.