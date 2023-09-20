Malaria and dengue grip east Vidarbha, 4,834 cases reported

Concerns are rising in east Vidarbha as malaria poses a significant risk, accompanied by an increase in dengue-related diseases. Over the past eight months, six districts in this region have reported a total of 4,834 cases, with Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Chandrapur being the most affected.

Despite this year's delayed monsoon, the spread of these diseases has been rapid. Accumulated rainwater has led to an increase in suspected cases of gastroenteritis, typhoid, cholera, and jaundice. Additionally, the presence of insects has contributed to a rise in suspected cases of malaria and dengue. In response, health authorities are urging the public to take proper precautions.

Dengue Cases:

A total of 1,279 dengue cases have been reported across six districts in Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli from January 1 to August 31. Nagpur district has the highest number of cases (775), followed by Gondia (140), Chandrapur (132), Gadchiroli (123), Wardha (90), and Bhandara (19).

Malaria Concern in Gadchiroli:

Gadchiroli district faces a persistent threat of malaria, reporting a high number of cases every year despite preventive measures and awareness campaigns. The district has reported the highest number of cases in the state this year, reaching 4,834. Gondia reported 213 cases, Chandrapur 126, Bhandara 17, Nagpur 5, and Wardha 2. Vigilance and proactive health measures are vital to curb the spread of these diseases.