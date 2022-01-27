Malegaon: 27 corporators of Congress party join Nationalist Congress Party

In Malegaon, 27 corporators of the Congress party joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today in the presence of party leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Malegaon Mayor Tahira Shaikh joined the party too.

The joining ceremony was held in the presence of NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. State President Jayant Patil was present on this occasion. Take care that the NCP (NCP) will not be discredited, the party will not be tarnished and wrong sentiments will not be created in the minds of the people, such instructions have been given by Ajit Pawar to all these corporators.