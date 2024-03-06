Malegaon: Brave 13-Year-Old Boy Escapes Leopard Intrusion, Locks Big Cat in Room (Watch Video)

Malegaon: A 13-year-old boy not only managed to safely rescue himself from an intruding leopard but also made the bold move to keep the animal locked in a room in an office in Malegaon.

Sai Celebration Hall is located on Malegaon Nampur Road. Since it was early morning, all the lanes were closed. Only the office was open. Mohit Ahire (13), son of office guard Vijay Ahire, was sitting looking at his mobile phone. At the same time, the leopard entered the office suddenly. Rohit saw the leopard coming in, he was patient and did not shout and got up from the sofa and closed the office door from outside. He then ran and informed his father about the leopard's entry. Everyone was shocked by this incident. Even though there was a leopard in front of him, he bravely freed himself. He also showed the courage to lock up the leopard.

Along with Dr. Manohar Nagre and Vaibhav Ugle, Malegaon forest range officer Paibhav Hire and fire brigade Sanjay Pawar's rescue team parked a vehicle with a cage outside the closed door of the office. The leopard was tranquilized through an open window and knocked unconscious. A short time later, forest officials and staff placed the unconscious male leopard in a cage.