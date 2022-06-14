Mamata Banerjee & Sharad Pawar meet to discuss upcoming Presidential election

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called on senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Banerjee and Pawar met in the capital New Delhi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Sharad Pawar today and discussed the upcoming presidential election during the meeting. Many leaders will be present at the meeting convened by Trinamool tomorrow at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Earlier in the day, she met Pawar and discussed the upcoming presidential election.

A few days back, Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to 22 opposition parties urging them to come together. Mamata Banerjee had said that it was necessary to present a picture of a united opposition in front of the BJP in the presidential election.

"I do not want to run for president. I will not contest the election ', Sharad Pawar has clarified. But Pawar's name is still being discussed for the presidency. Congress leaders across the country as well as the Leader of the Opposition are making contradictory statements in connection with Pawar's name.

Although Pawar does not want to run for the presidency, the Opposition does not have a leader as qualified as Pawar. In such a situation, Mamata Banerjee may try to persuade him by talking to him, sources said. It is learned that more discussions were held in this regard during the meeting between the two.

Presidential elections are being held on July 18. The ruling BJP and the Opposition are also gearing up for this election.