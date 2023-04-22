Man Arrested for Stealing 16 Silver Bricks in Kolhapur

Juna Rajwada Police detained a man, Prashant Kumar Yadav (23), who is accused of forcefully breaking into the Laxmi Courier Centre located in the Karveer Nagar Temple area of Kolhapur, and stealing 16 silver bricks. The accused hails from Mangadpur in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police caught a man named Prashant Kumar Yadav, aged 23, for breaking into Laxmi Courier Centre in the Karveer Nagar Temple area of Kolhapur and stealing 16 silver bricks on Friday morning. They found silver bricks weighing 7.81 grams worth Rs. 5.47 lakhs in his possession. Prashant was working as a silver polish worker in Saraf Gali.

The suspect, Prashant Kumar Yadav, has admitted to stealing 16 silver bricks from the Laxmi Courier Services Centre. The police recovered the stolen silver bricks from him and produced him before a magistrate. Yadav was remanded to police custody for two days. A team of police officers conducted the operation.