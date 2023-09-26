Man drowns in Kamvari river in Thane district

A tragic incident occurred in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 27-year-old man accidentally fell into a river and drowned. According to Faisal Tatli, the head of the civic disaster management cell, the incident happened in the Nadi Naka area on Monday night, and the man's body was recovered this morning.

Mohammed Farooque Sayyed, a resident of Madha colony, accidentally fell into Kamvari river and drowned, he said.

A team of local firemen rushed to Nadi Naka and carried out a search for two hours. The search, however, had to be halted and it resumed around 9 am, the official said. The local police have registered a case of accidental death, it was stated.