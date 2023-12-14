Mangal Prabhat Lodha announces formation of committee to address issue of converted tribals receiving dual benefits

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced on Thursday that the state government plans to establish a committee to examine the demand for delisting tribals receiving dual benefits post-conversion to another religion. According to PTI reports, Lodha addressed the Legislative Council, highlighting that tribals who convert enjoy advantages as members of both a minority community and a Scheduled Tribe (ST). He expressed concern over the increasing instances of tribal conversions, alleging coercion and inducement practices, which he believes erode tribal culture.

According to reports, the committee, to be chaired by a retired vice chancellor, will delve into the issue of delisting individuals receiving dual benefits, with representation from various political parties. The committee's formation was in response to a calling attention motion presented by BJP legislators Niranjan Davkhare and Pravin Darekar. They urged the removal of tribals converting to Islam and Christianity from the ST list and the withdrawal of reservation benefits for them.

The discussion led to a heated exchange between BJP MLCs and Congress legislator Kapil Patil. Patil emphasized the right of Scheduled Tribe members to choose their religious practices and criticized the proposed delisting as religious discrimination. He pointed out the disparity in acceptance when tribals embrace Hinduism versus Islam, Christianity, or Buddhism.

In conclusion, Minister Lodha expressed his intention to discuss the matter with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, promising to provide updates to the House.