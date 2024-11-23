Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2024: SP Candidate Abu Asim Azmi Leading in Early Trends

According to the early trends on news channels, Samajwadi Party candidate Abu Asim Azmi led from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency on Saturday, November 23. 52% voting was recorded in the Mumbai district constituency during the November 20 polling.

The key candidates for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency are Nawab Malik of the National Congress Party, Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party, and Jagdish Khandekar of MNS. In the 2019 assembly polls, Azmi won the seat against undivided Shiv Sena candidate Vithal Govind Lokare by 25601 votes.

The Assembly constituency falls under the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate Sanjay Dina Patil won from Mumbai North East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 29861 votes by defeating Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party.