Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Result 2024: SP Leader Abu Azmi Wins Big Aganist NCP's Nawab Malik

NCP candidate and prominet leader Nawab Malik, from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and a prominent Muslim leader, faced a significant defeat in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Malik, who has been embroiled in controversies over the past three years, finished a distant fourth in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency. The seat was retained by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi, who secured a commanding victory with a margin of 83,588 votes.

Ajit Pawar's decision to field Malik proved unsuccessful against Azmi, a veteran leader and a dominant political figure in the constituency. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, part of the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, has long been a stronghold of Azmi, who has consistently outperformed rivals. In the 2019 elections, Azmi won with a margin of 69,036 votes, while in 2014, his victory margin stood at 41,720 votes.

This year, the contest primarily featured three main contenders: Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party, Suresh Patil from Shiv Sena, and Nawab Malik from the NCP. Azmi continued his winning streak, underscoring his stronghold in the constituency. In the 2019 elections, he defeated his closest competitor, Vithal Govind Lokare of the then-undivided Shiv Sena, by 25,601 votes.