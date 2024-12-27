Manmohan Singh Passes Away: ‘Country Has Lost a Good Financial Expert’, Says Devendra Fadnavis on Demise of Former PM

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th Prime Minister and the first Sikh to hold the position, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Mourning his demise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, The country has lost a good administrator and a financial expert.

Resuscitative measures were initiated immediately at his residence after Dr. Manmohan Singh lost consciousness. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite extensive efforts by the medical team, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM, the hospital confirmed in a statement, marking the passing of the Congress veteran.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who stepped away from public life following the Congress' defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, made his final public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, where he served as a member, in August 2023.