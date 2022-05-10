Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore-starrer 'Gulmohar' to release in August

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar starrer 'Gulmohar' has concluded its shoot and is slated to release in August this year. The ensemble cast also features 'Life of Pi' fame Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga.

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram handle to announce give us a glimpse of the 'Batra Family.'

We can see the family dressed in a royal manner, posing for the camera giving us 'perfect family picture' vibes.

Captioning the post, he wrote, "Meet the Batra Family! Announcement soon! !!"

The most striking trivia about the movie is that it marks the comeback of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore on the big screen, after a long gap of 11 years.

The film also promises a stellar cast other than these fine actors on display.

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film is produced by Fox Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works.

( With inputs from ANI )

