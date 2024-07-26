Manoj Jarange Asks MVA Leaders To Clarify Their Stance On Maratha Reservation Demand

The agitation over the demand of Maratha reservation has lost mg continued in Maharashtra. In a renewed push ahead of the assembly elections, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil had initiated a hunger strike but has now suspended it, giving the government a deadline until August 13. He will soon commence the second phase of the peace rally. Before heading to his hometown today, he addressed the media, challenging MP Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress state president Nana Patole to clarify their stance on the Maratha reservation issue.

Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded that the Maratha community receive reservation under the OBC category. Meanwhile, OBC leaders have opposed this demand, leading to a series of accusations and counter-accusations. A few days ago, Jarange Patil haf criticised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Jarange Patil said, "We are not against the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the Mahayuti. We speak out against those who are wrong. Fadnavis should respond. The Maratha community makes up 50-55% of the population."

He further warned, "If you continue to provoke the Marathas, if you try to suppress us openly, the Maratha community will end your political career. The Maratha community has been toiling for long time now. In cities like Mumbai and Pune, our children are working as labourers. Our children must now advance. Thus, the Maratha community from rural areas is now angered."

Jarange Patil stated that there is growing resentment within the Maratha community against certain leaders. "These people are in power and are targeting us. The Maratha community is now responding accordingly. I won't speak for the next seven to eight days. Our focus is now on 2024, and we will bring about significant changes," he concluded.

Jarange Patil added, "A few days ago, during a meeting, Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, and Uddhav Thackeray should clarify their stance on granting OBC reservation to the Maratha community. I now say that these three leaders must take a clear stance. They should support OBC reservation for Marathas."

He questioned, "If you ask them their stance and they don’t respond, does that mean you will sabotage our cause? They must decide whether to take a stance or not."4

