Manoj Jarange Calls for Special Session in 2 Days for Maratha Reservation

Last month Manoj Jarange, went on hunger strike, he visited Vashi in Navi Mumbai and successfully obtained the government ordinance. He concluded his hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and was greeted with cheers of victory. The resolution of the Maratha community's reservation issue was met with widespread celebration. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived in Vashi to offer juice to Manoj Jarange, thereby ending his hunger strike. However, Manoj Jarange has once again commenced a hunger strike today, this time from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Currently, there is a network jam with the government. They do not call each other. All we need now is for the Ordinance to be converted into law and implemented. Jarange had appealed a few days back that he is firm on this demand and that the government should act fast and not make us to go on hunger strike again. At the same time, he had said that the ordinance passed for the Maratha community should be converted into a law, otherwise he would resume his hunger strike from February 10. Accordingly, Manoj Jarange has started his fast today. At this time, he also made a major demand that the government should convene a special session in two days and convert the ordinance of the word Sagasoyare into law.

Jarange reached his village after suspending the protest in Mumbai from Vashi's market committee. However, immediately after that, they left for a 4-day tour. His big program was also held at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai Chembur, and Alandi. Later, he held meetings with lawyers in Mumbai and also held talks with Maratha protesters. Meanwhile, while interacting with the media, Jarange said that the Ordinance should be passed or else he will start a hunger strike on February 10. Accordingly, Jarange has started his fast today by holding a meeting of the Maratha community in the Goda belt.

Meanwhile, many processes related to the Maratha reservation are pending from the government. Jarange-Patil also said that this is fast to death for its implementation. Also, now we will not retreat even an inch, he also clarified. Thousands of Maratha brothers have gathered today at Antarwali Sarati to support Jarange Patil's hunger strike. Many districts of the state have come together to support Jarange's fast. Meanwhile, some Maratha brothers have protested their hunger strike and said that the government should fulfill the demand. Some Maratha brothers have requested Manoj Jarange not to go on a fast, saying that we are worried about his health.