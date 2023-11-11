Manoj Jarange Patil advises Maratha community to avoid 'Diwali faral' events hosted by leaders

The agitation for the Maratha reservation has been ongoing across the state for the past few days. Jarange Patil has given time until December 24 to the state government. On the other hand, Manoj Jarange Patil will start his tour of Maharashtra once again. In this context, Jarange Patil appealed to the Maratha community, emphasizing the importance of peaceful protests across the state.

during a media interaction at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar where he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital Jarange-Patil said, “From December 1, the Maratha community should undertake a chain hunger strike in all villages of Maharashtra. The hunger strikes should be carried out peacefully.”

The activist reiterated that no one from the Maratha community should commit suicide. “The Maratha community should stay firm and united. No youth from the Maratha community should end their life. The Maratha community will get reservation. The process has begun,” he said.

Manoj Jarange-Patil urged Maratha community members to refrain from attending ‘Diwali Faral’ events hosted by leaders. He emphasized, "If any Maratha community member wishes to attend the event, they should inquire with the political leader about their contributions to the Maratha community and the reservation cause. Marathas should insist that political leaders stand behind the community."

Jarange-Patil stated that the Maratha community supports the OBC community but not their leaders. He expressed, “The Dhangar, Muslim, and Maratha communities share the same pain. These communities should not chase their leaders but unite and raise their voices. To achieve justice, we have to put up a strong fight.”

The activist mentioned that the state government would be submitting a "time-bound" plan regarding reservation. He added, "The delegation's arrival here has been delayed. The government is busy with some other work. I have been told that the delegation will meet me in two or three days. If the government is deliberately avoiding me, then I will have to chalk out a different plan."