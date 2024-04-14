Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Hunger Strike from June 6

India will be holding Lok Sabha elections. All political parties are going on campaigning for elections to put forward their promises. Meanwhile, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has made a big announcement.

Manoj Jarange Patil who is continuously fighting for Maratha reservation has once again warned state government that if Maratha reservation through OBC is not given till June 6 then he will once again go on hunger strike.

Read More: Manoj Jarange Patil Stirs Political Turbulence Ahead of Elections, Demands Implementation of Sagesoyre Doctrine

Meanwhile Manoj Jarange also warn Maratha Community and asked them to be prepared for legislative assembly. Earlier this month, Manoj Jarange made some serious allegations against BJP leader and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stated that Devendra Fadnavis was planning some conspiracy against the Maratha Community. Manoj Jarange said that he is playing revenge politics and arresting poor Marathas for just talking about the Maratha reservation as if it is a sin, said Manoj Jarange.

Jarange claims that Devendra Fadnavis is engaging in revenge politics through Ashok Chavan. Devendra Fadnavis' scheme is becoming evident. Let's gather more information. Publicly, everyone is pointing fingers at Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The upcoming announcement is expected to be extremely surprising. Elgar Manoj Jarange mentioned that it would shock everyone.