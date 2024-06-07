Manoj Jarange Patil Faces Protest by Antarwali Sarati Villagers, Police Deny Permission for June 8 Hunger Strike

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil had warned to resume his agitation after the Lok Sabha Elections. He had announced that he would begin a fast on June 8. However, the police have reportedly denied permission to the agitation. A few days ago, villagers of Antarwali Sarati had shown protest against Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation.

Also Read | Legislative Council Elections 2024: MNS Withdraws Abhijeet Panse's Bid from Konkan Graduate Constituency Election Following Fadnavis' Request



According to reports, Manoj Jarange Patil was to sit on a hunger strike once again to press for some other demands, including the Sogesoyre provision. However, the police have denied permission for the protest. The police's decision to stop Manoj Jarange Patil from protesting is likely to have repercussions. It is learned that Jarange Patil was denied permission as he did not submit any Gram Sabha document regarding the site of the hunger strike.

Why are the villagers opposed to the agitation?

Some villagers have alleged that Manoj Jarange's agitation is disturbing social harmony in Antarwali Sarati and surrounding areas. The villagers have also urged the district collector not to allow Manoj Jarange Patil's protest due to this reason. The letter sent to the district collector from Antarwali Sarati has the signatures of a total of 70 villagers, including the deputy Sarpanch and five-gram panchayat members. During the Lok Sabha elections, communal harmony in the village had deteriorated. Villagers opposing Jarange's protest claimed that people were not talking to each other given the animosity created by the agitation.

Meanwhile, the district collector is learned to have taken cognizance of the protest by the villagers. Manoj Jarange could not protest as the model code of conduct was imposed in the state due to the Lok Sabha elections. Manoj Jarange had announced that he would go on a hunger strike on June 8.

