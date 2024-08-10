Manoj Jarange Patil Hospitalised After He Faints During His Speech In Satara

In Satara, while addressing Maratha activists after a peace rally, Manoj Jarange Patil experienced a sudden bout of dizziness. As he was giving a speech from the stage, he unexpectedly collapsed, TV9 Marathi reported. Jarange Patil is on a tour of Western Maharashtra and has been advised by doctors to seek medical treatment. He was taken down from the stage after experiencing a spell of dizziness while speaking. It is anticipated that he might need to be hospitalized. His hands were visibly trembling while he was on stage.

Manoj Jarange Patil is scheduled to be in Pune tomorrow. It is reported that his dizziness was due to weakness. He has been urgently admitted to the hospital. Reports suggest that he will address people via phone. His condition will be examined thoroughly. Jarange Patil has been touring Maharashtra extensively, but his health deteriorated suddenly during this period. He had previously mentioned that his prolonged fasting had impacted his health.

For several months, Manoj Jarange Patil has been conducting rallies and meetings, receiving significant support from the Marathi community. Despite being advised by doctors to rest, he had previously stated his intention to continue his tour for Maratha reservations.

Raj Thackeray had previously stated, “Maharashtra does not need reservations. My stance is that reservations should be based on economic criteria.” In response, Jarange Patil remarked, “You talk about making Marathi a state, but when it comes to giving reservations to Marathas, you conspire with the BJP against us and speak out against us. This time, Raj Thackeray will understand the strength of the Marathas.”