Manoj Jarange Patil Hunger Strike: Activist Urges Government Officials to Leave, Questions Their Approach on Reservation (Watch Video)

Manoj Jarange Patil, who ended his hunger strike for Maratha reservation last month, has agian resumed his hunger strike from February 10. He is on hunger strike for the last 4 days demanding that the Sagesoyre Ordinance (Close Relatives) passed by the government at Vashi in Navi Mumbai should be enacted, an immediate session should be called and it should be given to the Maratha community. Today is the 5th day of Jarange's fast and his condition has deteriorated. Because of this, government officials are meeting Jarange and trying to convince him. However, Jarange has taken the stand that there is no compromise, fulfill the demands first and then come to me.

Jarange has made a serious allegation that Shinde Fadnavis has started cheating the Marathas. Questioning why the session on 15th was postponed till 20th, Jarange has used a vile term for politicians. Along with this, it has also been demanded that a reservation law with the word "Sagesoyere" should be passed tomorrow. At this time, the officials who came to convince him asked him to leave. (Also Read: Manoj Jarange Health Update: Activist Refuses Treatment, Condition Deteriorates with Nose Bleeding on 5th Day of Hunger Strike)

When the officer came to explain to Jarange, the officer presented his stand saying that he wanted to see what was brought and what was not. He has extended the deadline to the Ordinance Committee to withdraw government and political crimes till January 31, 2024. The concerned officer is seen in the video saying that they have not given your demand till yesterday, the commissioner has also come here. On this, Jarange is angry, are you saying bigotry to gain weight with the government, tell me if the crimes have been withdrawn?, Jarange will ask. After that, it simply says that the charges will be withdrawn, officials say. Jarange has asked the counter question that they will be taken, why have they been taken? It was seen that Manoj Jarange was very angry with the officials who came to explain to him, saying, "Shen Khato ka mi, uttha ithun... Oh, get up here, why are you cheating the Marathas?"

The video of the concerned officers leaving from there is also seen. Then, another colleague was explaining to him. At that time, my head hurt, be there. In 15 days, Jarange rebuked the person who was persuading him, saying that he is teaching me knowledge like Tukaram Maharaj.

Meanwhile, today is the fifth day of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike and his condition is deteriorating. On this, Jarange asked if the government will remain after my life? Saying whether Maharashtra will remain, it is said that Maharashtra will become Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, a bandh has been called by the Maratha community today. In this background, representations have also been given to the government office by the Maratha brothers in many places.