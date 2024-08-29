Manoj Jarange to Begin Fast Unto Death on September 29, Over Reservation Issues

Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil has issued a stark warning to Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. He announced that a fast unto death will commence on September 29 and declared his intent to seek revenge for the sacrifices made by Maratha families.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the lathi-charge on Maratha community protestors in Antarwali Sarati, Jarange Patil addressed the ongoing grievances of the Maratha community. He expressed deep frustration over the lack of progress and the suffering endured by his community over the past year. “The sacrifices of our people have gone unacknowledged. The struggles of mothers and sisters have been ignored. Families have been exposed, and millions have been wrongfully accused. We have taken to the streets in our quest for justice. I cannot tolerate this any longer,” he stated. He criticized Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of being responsible for the community's plight and vowing to hold him accountable.

Jarange Patil also warned of a potential electoral backlash against BJP MLAs. “There is no turning back now. Our fast begins on September 29. We must unite the six crore Marathas once again. If our demands are not met, we will continue our protest on the highways. We are determined to achieve our reservation through this hunger strike. Devendra Fadnavis must face the consequences of his actions. We aim to ensure that BJP MLAs who oppose us are defeated in the elections,” he declared.