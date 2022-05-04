Mansukh Hiren murder case: Pradip Sharma mastermind behind Mansukh Hiren's murder, says NIA

The Mansukh Hiren murder case has taken a new turn. NIA has filed an affidavit in the Mansukh Hiren murder case in Bombay High Court, in response to the bail application of Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police Pradeep Sharma. NIA opposed his bail calling him the main conspirator in the case. The case is set to be heard on July 17.

NIA in its affidavit states that Pradeep Sharma took Rs 45 lakhs from suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to kill Mansukh Hiren.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. The chargesheet contains shocking information. The affidavit states that former police officer Pradip Sharma was the mastermind behind Mansukh Hiren's murder.

The affidavit further states that the alleged conspiracy was hatched in the building of Mumbai Police Commissioner. Where Pradip Sharma and other accused attended various meetings. It is alleged that Sachin Waze paid Rs 45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma for killing Mansukh Hiren.