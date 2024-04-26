Maratha Community Will Fight All 288 Seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Says Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil cast his vote at Gori Gandhari in Shahgarh in Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency today. He was hospitalized in Beed's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Hospital two days ago. He arrived at the polling station in an ambulance. While speaking to the media, Jarange Patil stated that they have started preparing for the Vidhan Sabha elections.

A few days ago, Manoj Jarange Patil announced that he would not support any party or alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, as he believes both the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Grand Alliance are the same. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Jarange had launched a massive protest, which had rattled the ruling party. Jarange had also announced that he would field candidates from the Maratha community. But in reality, no Lok Sabha candidate has emerged from the Maratha Kranti Morcha. Meanwhile, Jarange has announced to increase in the morale of the MLAs.



"Though we have not fielded candidates for the Lok Sabha, we will field candidates for all the 288 seats in the Assembly. Neither I nor the community has supported anyone." Jarange also announced that no independent candidate has been fielded for the Lok Sabha polls.



"I appeal to the community to cooperate with the candidate who is in favor of Marathas and Kunbis. It's also a big win in bringing down someone, be the one to defeat people this time. Vote for the candidate who is on the side of the Sagesoyres. Marathas know exactly who to vote for" Jarange said. Jarange has also suggested that the throne of Ambedkar or Chhatrapati should be respected. Prakash Ambedkar had proposed an alliance with Jarange. But it was rejected by the Maratha community. As a result, Jarange had decided not to field a candidate for the Lok Sabha.