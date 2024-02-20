Maratha Quota Bill: Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte To Move High Court Against the Maratha Reservation Decision

The state government has announced a 10 percent reservation in education and jobs for the Maratha community in a special session. While Manoj Jarange Patil opposed this, advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, whose efforts led to striking down the earlier reservation in the Supreme Court, has once again started attempts to move the court.



The Bill for Maratha reservation was passed in the Assembly today without any discussion. Opposition parties have also questioned the role of the Backward Classes Commission. Meanwhile, Sadavarte has announced that he will move the High Court against this.

"Sunil Shukre, chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission, is a former judge, but he is an activist of the Maratha movement. Their report should not be given importance and if the state government accepts it, we will challenge it in the high court. This is not in line with the Constitution," Sadavarte said.