Maratha quota row: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Maharashtra govt over viral video

A viral video featuring Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ignited a firestorm of controversy and online backlash in the midst of the ongoing Maratha reservation dispute in Maharashtra. The video, captured just before a late-night press conference following a discussion on the issue, has drawn significant attention.

In the video, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde can be heard asking, "We just need to speak and leave right?" Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar responds with an affirmative "Yes." However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interjects, reminding them, "The mic is on." This exchange is followed by laughter among the three leaders.

If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it. https://t.co/Qz2IDqJEQW — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 13, 2023

This informal conversation among the top leaders has drawn criticism and trolling, particularly because it occurred just before they presented their stance on the Maratha reservation issue during the press conference.

Shive Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers. In a post on X, Chaturvedi stated, " If shamelessness had a face. This illegitimate government would be it."

The Maratha reservation issue has sparked widespread protests and hunger strikes across the state, reflecting the public's frustration. There is a growing expectation that the government will take tangible steps to address the concerns raised by the Maratha community. The controversy surrounding the video has only intensified the calls for swift action.