Maratha Reservation: Draft Notification on Grant of Kunbi Caste Certificates Not Final, Says Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule clarified that the draft notification regarding the grant of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas is not final. He emphasized that OBC leaders have the opportunity to submit objections regarding the draft, which arose following activist Manoj Jarange’s agitation.

The draft notification, prompted by Jarange’s activism, has raised concerns among OBC leaders, including state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who fear it could facilitate Marathas' entry into the OBC category through backdoor means.

The state government has sought suggestions and objections on the draft notification regarding ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives), so this notification is not final. If OBC leaders and others feel there would be injustice, they can convey their objections, and the final decision will be made after hearing objections and suggestions, said Bawankule.

The state government was positive about granting reservation to the Maratha community and steps taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were appropriate, he added. There are two options available while giving reservation to the Maratha community. Those who have received the Kunbi certificate will be entitled to reservation in OBC category. The state government is also working on separate reservation for those Marathas who do not have Kunbi certificate, he said.

Under the draft notification, if a Maratha individual can provide evidence of belonging to the Kunbi caste, their blood relatives would also be recognized as Kunbi.

