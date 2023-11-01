Maratha reservation protest: 500 booked in Pune for blocking national highway and burning tyres

Pune police have taken action against nearly 500 activists associated with groups supporting Maratha reservation, filing charges for their alleged involvement in blocking a section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway and setting tires on fire, PTI reported.

The incident took place on Tuesday when protesters obstructed a segment of the highway near Navale bridge in Pune, Maharashtra, between 12:15 pm and 2:45 pm. They set tires ablaze as part of their demonstration to demand reservation for the Maratha community.

#WATCH | Pro-Maratha reservation protestors burn tyres on Pune-Bengaluru highway near Navale bridge in Maharashtra's Pune city. The movement of vehicles is affected near the site of the protest. pic.twitter.com/4OGsSGcRhe — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

According to reports, authorities have registered cases against the activists, who belong to the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Morcha, on multiple counts. Charges include endangering the lives of others and causing distress to commuters, with legal provisions applied from the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Police Act, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.