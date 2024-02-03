Maratha Reservation Survey Ends: Three Crore Households Across the State Surveyed

Pune: The State Backward Classes Commission (SCSC) had given 10 days from January 23 to February 2 to conduct a survey of Marathas and Open category. Accordingly, more than 1.5 lakh enumerators in the state completed the survey of more than 3 crore houses. For the first time in the country, such a survey has been conducted and on the basis of this information, the basic work of checking the backwardness of the Maratha community will be done. The report will be submitted to the commission within a week.

Earlier in 2017, the State Backward Classes Commission had surveyed about 45,000 families in the state. However, it was decided to conduct a survey of all families in the state. The survey of 2,72,57,735 houses in the state had been completed till 3 pm on Friday.



As many as 1,57,469 enumerators were appointed in the state. The commission granted a two-day extension to the survey after technical issues initially arose in the app. Accordingly, the app was open for the survey till 11.59 pm on Friday.

Reluctance to disclose questions in the survey

The data obtained in the survey will be collected by the Gokhale Institute. While conducting the survey, data on families in those houses could not be collected as the houses were closed in many places. During the survey, 181 questions were answered. Some households refused to disclose information as the survey was voluntary.



The consolidated information of the houses completed in the survey will be given to the State Backward Classes Commission. The information will then be classified and a consolidated report will be submitted to the state government within a week.