Maratha reservation: Violence persists in Jalna as police vehicles in Sharad Pawar's convoy Vandalised

The situation in Jalna is still not under control following the violence that occurred yesterday. When Sharad Pawar visited the protest site at Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna, vehicles in his convoy were vandalised.

A team from the Aurangabad rural police had gone to Antarwali Sarathi in Ambad taluka to make security arrangements for Sharad Pawar's convoy. However, unidentified individuals hurled stones at the official vehicle of DYSP Siddheshwar Bhore and attempted to hit the car with a stick. The police have taken a step back from the spot, as per reports.

Maratha reservation protest took a violent turn in Jalna yesterday:

For the past five days, the ‘Maratha Jan Akrosh Morcha’ has been staging a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village of Jalna. Hundreds of people gathered for the hunger strike yesterday. In the evening, the police lathi-charged the protesters, citing that they had to do so because the protesters were pelting stones.

The police used lathi-charge on hundreds of Maratha protesters and attempted to disperse the crowd by firing tear gas shells. Following this lathi charge, several protesters have been detained by the police, and now, the protesters are taking to the streets. Following the police lathi-charge, the protesters have turned more aggressive. Yesterday, they set two buses on fire along the Dhule-Solapur highway, creating a tense atmosphere in Antarwali Sarathi village.