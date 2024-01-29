"Marathas are Good People, Unlike You.." Manoj Jarange Patil Indirectly Criticizes Chhagan Bhujbal

Lakhs of Maratha activists led by Manoj Jarange Patil staged a show of strength in Navi Mumbai. After this, the state government accepted Manoj Jarange's demands. Later, speaking to the media, Manoj Jarange commented on various issues. "Once the notification on the Maratha reservation is implemented, we will hold a public victory rally once Sagesoyre gets the first certificate," said Manoj Jarange Patil.

"The government has sought views on the notification. It has been given 15 days. I request that all those who are scholars and experts on the Maratha reservation should give their opinion on the government's notification. It will benefit millions of people once the term Sagesoyre is finalized. Prove your worth by being useful to the community instead of chatting on WhatsApp and Facebook. Use your intelligence there. Help strengthen the law," Jarange said.

"Some people have problems with not being involved in the process. Instead, we should come forward for the welfare of the Maratha community. In Marathwada, the government has been forced to make a gazette due to low records. Evidence from 1902 has also been asked to be taken. The Maratha community in Marathwada need not worry. Not a single Maratha in Marathwada will be deprived of benefits," Jarange said.

Indirectly targeting Chhagan Bhujbal and his attempts to rally OBCs, Patil commented, "It's their business, their stomach aches when someone starts getting better. Nothing will happen to the law. Its gazette notifications have been issued. The Marathas have good intentions. The OBC community should also benefit. It is not our intention to add soil to the food of people like you."

