Marathi Language Controversy: 'We Cannot Ignore Hindi, But It Shouldn’t Be Forced Early,' Says Sharad Pawar

The Maharashtra government's recent decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject from Class 1 has triggered a political storm in the state. Prominent leaders Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have announced a joint protest march opposing what they call the "forced imposition" of the Hindi language in schools. The move has now drawn a response from veteran politician and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief, Sharad Pawar. Speaking to the media reporters at a press conference, Pawar expressed his reservations about the government’s policy. “It is not appropriate to make Hindi compulsory from Class 1 to 4,” he said. However, Pawar also acknowledged the widespread use of Hindi across India, stating, “Around 50% of the country speaks Hindi. We cannot afford to ignore it.”

The issue has sparked a broader conversation around language policy and regional identity in Maharashtra, where Marathi holds cultural and emotional significance. The opposition, including the Thackeray brothers, has criticized the government for allegedly undermining Marathi in favor of Hindi.

When asked about the proposed protest led by Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar offered a balanced view. “This issue has two sides. While Hindi should not be imposed at the primary level, it can be made compulsory from Class 5 onwards. But any participation in the protest must be based on principle, not pressure,” he added. Pawar also clarified that he will assess the situation personally. “Once I return to Mumbai, I will listen to the perspectives of both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. If their stance is in the interest of Maharashtra, I will take an appropriate position,” he said.

As the debate intensifies, all eyes are now on how the state government and opposition leaders navigate the complex issue of language, identity, and education in a multilingual state like Maharashtra.