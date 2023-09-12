Marathwada witnesses 685 farmer suicides in 2023

As many as 685 farmers have tragically taken their own lives in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra this year, up until August 31, according to an official report. The district with the highest number of such incidents is Beed, which happens to be the home district of the state's Agriculture Minister, Dhananjay Munde, with 186 reported suicides.

The arid region in central Maharashtra consists of eight districts Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Hingoli and Latur. As per a report of the Divisional Commissioner's office here, 685 cultivators have ended their lives between January 1 and August 31, 2023, in the region and 294 of these deaths took place in three monsoon months alone (June to August).

Marathwada is presently grappling with a rainfall deficit of 20.7 percent. Up until September 11, the region has received 455.4 mm of rainfall, in contrast to the average monsoon precipitation of 574.4 mm during the same period, as confirmed by an official source. Beed is the native district of the dissident NCP leader Munde. On July 2, he joined the government led by Eknath Shinde and assumed the position of a cabinet minister. Approximately two weeks later, he was appointed as the minister responsible for the agriculture portfolio.