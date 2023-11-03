Massive fire breaks out at MIDC industrial unit in Raigad

A significant fire broke out at an industrial unit in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Friday morning. The incident occurred at the Blue Jet Healthcare company, and following the fire, loud explosions were reported. There were also reports of a gas leak within the facility. Preliminary information suggests that some labourers may be trapped inside.

Firefighting efforts are underway, with fire trucks dispatched from Mahad MIDC and other locations to battle the blaze. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and preliminary reports indicate potential casualties, though the district police have not yet confirmed any details regarding injuries or fatalities.

The affected company is reportedly a chemical firm, and it is believed that around 11 workers are trapped within the unit. Five workers have been rushed to a hospital, with three of them in serious condition. Reports suggest that the explosion and subsequent fire may have been triggered by a gas leak. The situation is being closely monitored as emergency services work to control the fire and aid those affected by the incident.