Materials worth Rs 1.42 lakh stolen from Pune Metro's Bund Garden Area

Thieves stole material worth Rs 1.42 lakh, which was used for Pune Metro work, from the Bund Garden area. This incident occurred on January 15 and 16.

Agampal Dhupar (28), a Kalyani Nagar resident, has lodged a complaint at the Koregaon Park Police Station. Agampal is a mechanical engineer who runs a plumbing contracting firm. On the 15th and 16th of January, he was working on the Bund Garden Metro construction. At the time, the thieves smashed the lock of an iron container in the area and took the metro material.

Assistant Police Inspector Ligade is further looking into the matter.