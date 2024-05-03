Matrimonial Site Scammer Arrested After Cheating Dozens of Women Across Multiple States

Mumbai: A man who called himself an industrialist on a matrimonial site was found to be scamming several women. He would take them into confidence and then cheat them. The accused was identified as Imran Ali Khan from Hyderabad. He had pulled more than 24 women living in different states into his trap. Khan has now been arrested by the police. A 42-year-old woman teacher has complained to him at Pydhonie police station in Mumbai. According to the police, Imran, 40, had created a profile on a matrimonial site. The teacher came in contact with Imran in May 2023.

Imran Ali Khan told the teacher that he had an MCA degree and was a construction engineer. Imran also attracted the woman by saying that his two brothers are studying in Canada. After that, the victim and Imran became close. Both of them would talk till late at night. Imran told the woman that he intended to marry her.

After establishing confidence, Imran demanded money from the woman. He said he wanted to buy a flat in Mumbai's Byculla area and told the woman that the two of them would stay there after marriage. Rs 21.73 lakh were required to buy the flat. He took the money from the woman for the same. However, gradually, the woman realized that Imran was cheating on her. He also refused to return the money he had taken. The victim then narrated the incident to her family. The family then approached the police station.

Meanwhile, the police formed a team to nab Imran. He was arrested from Hyderabad. Imran Ali Khan has more than 24 cases registered against him in cities like Mumbai, Dhule, Solapur, Parbhani, Dehradun, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Delhi. He is charged with cheating women and robbing them financially. At the same time, Imran has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, rape and assault registered against him in Telangana.