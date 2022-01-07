Mega Block On Central Railway: 36-hour jumbo megablock on Sunday

The jumbo mega block will be taken up again on Central Railway this Sunday. This time it will be a jumbo megablock of 36 hours instead of 18 and 24 hours. Sources said that trains will not be available on the slow line from Thane to Diva. An official circular will be issued by Central Railway today (Friday). The administration has decided to install megablocks near Thane station for the important work of connecting old lanes to new lanes.

