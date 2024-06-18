MHADA Lottery: E-Auction of 173 MHADA Plots Scheduled for June 27th
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 18, 2024 04:26 PM2024-06-18T16:26:11+5:302024-06-18T16:27:35+5:30
MHADA is set to conduct an online bidding e-auction for the sale of 173 flats on June 27. Eligible applicants can participate through the website www.eauction.mhada.gov.in. Non-resident flat sales will also be auctioned the same day from 11 AM to 5 PM, open to registered applicants who have completed document uploads and paid earnest deposits.
Results for both auctions will be jointly announced on June 28 at 11 AM on https://mhada.gov.in and www.eauction.mhada.gov.in. Initially advertised on February 27, the e-auction schedule was adjusted due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct. With the code now concluded, the revised date and time for the e-auction have been confirmed.
Pratiksha Nagar - Sion 15
New Hindi Mill - Mazgaon 2
Swadeshi Mill - Kurla 5
Gavhanpada - Mulund 8
Tunga - Powai 3
Kopari - Powai 5
Majaswadi - Jogeshwari East 1
Shastri Nagar - Goregaon 1
Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon 1
Bimbisar Nagar - Goregaon East 17
Malvani - Malad 57
Charkop Plot Number One - 15
Charkop Plot Number Two - 15
Charkop Plot Number Three - 4
Old Magathane Borivali East - 12
Mahavir Nagar Kandivali West - 12
