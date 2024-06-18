MHADA Lottery: E-Auction of 173 MHADA Plots Scheduled for June 27th

MHADA is set to conduct an online bidding e-auction for the sale of 173 flats on June 27. Eligible applicants can participate through the website www.eauction.mhada.gov.in. Non-resident flat sales will also be auctioned the same day from 11 AM to 5 PM, open to registered applicants who have completed document uploads and paid earnest deposits.

Results for both auctions will be jointly announced on June 28 at 11 AM on https://mhada.gov.in and www.eauction.mhada.gov.in. Initially advertised on February 27, the e-auction schedule was adjusted due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct. With the code now concluded, the revised date and time for the e-auction have been confirmed.



Pratiksha Nagar - Sion 15

New Hindi Mill - Mazgaon 2

Swadeshi Mill - Kurla 5

Gavhanpada - Mulund 8

Tunga - Powai 3

Kopari - Powai 5

Majaswadi - Jogeshwari East 1

Shastri Nagar - Goregaon 1

Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon 1

Bimbisar Nagar - Goregaon East 17

Malvani - Malad 57

Charkop Plot Number One - 15

Charkop Plot Number Two - 15

Charkop Plot Number Three - 4

Old Magathane Borivali East - 12

Mahavir Nagar Kandivali West - 12



