'Mindhe Sarkar's Son Is Mastermind': Sanjay Raut Alleges Massive Corruption In Shrikant Shinde Foundation, Shoots Letter To PM

In a scathing letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns over the purported financial malpractices of the Shrikant Shinde Foundation. Raut highlighted various instances where funds allocated for social welfare activities were allegedly siphoned off for personal gains. The issue is set to spark a political slugfest in the state since the allegations are directly made against the Chief Minister’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

Sharing the letter to the PM on his X profile on Monday, Raut wrote, “The Chanda Do Dhanda Lo game is also running in the state of Maharashtra. Balraje (son) of Mindhe government is the mastermind of this game! Crores of rupees are being siphoned off in the name of social work. The Charity Commissioner is unwilling to give an account. Who are the payers?”

In his letter, Raut highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the Foundation's financial transactions, citing Advocate Nitin Satpute's formal complaint to the Thane Charity Commissioner. Despite the complaint being filed a month ago, Raut pointed out the lack of action from authorities, suggesting possible political interference hindering the process.

“Maharashtra has a rich tradition of social work, with many social workers making significant contributions through their organisations. Therefore, if the Shrikant Shinde Foundation is engaged in social and cultural activities, there should be no cause for suspicion. However, the Foundation has organised numerous educational, medical, social, religious, and cultural programs, some of which have been extravagant. While these activities are commendable, the source of the funds spent on these grand programs remains unclear. Citizens have the right to know who has contributed significant amounts to these activities,” Raut wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

Further stressing the need for funding transparency in the Foundation’s work, Raut questioned whether government funds were used in the foundation’s operations., “The Shrikant Shinde Foundation has also been involved in medical programs, claiming to provide free healthcare. While these programs appear noble, the accountability of those who have contributed to them needs to be investigated. Those who have made donations to such programs should be acknowledged appropriately, and their generosity should be publicly recognised. However, if government funds have been used for these programs and credited to a political personality, it not only lacks integrity but also borders on criminality,” Raut wrote.

In a series of massive allegations against CM Eknath Shinde and his son, Raut wrote, “Given the Foundation's ties to the state's Chief Ministers, transparency in all its dealings was expected. How many members of the Chief Minister's family are associated with the Foundation? Have all the Foundation's financial transactions been reported to the Charity Commissioner? This information is being kept confidential. A special chamber has been opened in the Chief Minister's office for the Foundation, through which funds are allegedly collected from builders and contractors. Nearly Rs. 500 crore has been collected through this channel to date.”

“Citizens need to know whether the funds have been received or not. If funds have been received, it is essential to ensure proper accountability of the government funds. If funds have been received, it is necessary for the Shrikant Shinde Foundation to disclose the names of the contributors and for citizens to understand the current situation. The donors to the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, whether giving for religious purposes or as donations, need to know where their money is being used. Transparency is key,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.