Mini Lockdown in Maharashtra: Decision on imposing fresh restrictions today

Maharashtra government is expected to announce some more restrictions, such as a mini lockdown, on Wednesday as covid cases continues to rise. For this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called a meeting of senior officials on Wednesday. Those decisions will be communicated to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and restrictions will be issued, sources said.

It has been decided that Deputy Chief Minister Pawar should hold a meeting with the ministers of the concerned departments, police, administration, task force, determine the nature of the restrictions and take a decision in consultation with the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total tally to 67,30,494. The total death toll mounted to 1,41,573 with 20 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state are now 66,308.While the recovery rate in the state stands at 96.86 per cent, the case fatality rate is now 2.1 per cent. The capital city of Mumbai registered 10,606 infections and two deaths. The country’s financial capital now has a total of 8,16,965 cases. A day ago, it had logged 7,928 new Covid cases.